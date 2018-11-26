Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Out next three games
Dorsey is expected to miss Atlanta's next three games due to a bone bruise, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear at the moment, but Dorsey is expected to miss the entirety of the team's upcoming road trip, which runs through Friday, as a result. Look for Dorsey's status to clear up as more information becomes available.
