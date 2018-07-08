Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Out Sunday with sore hip
Dorsey is dealing with left hip tightness and won't play in Sunday's summer league matchup against the Trail Blazers, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
It's unclear exactly when Dorsey suffered the injury, though it will cost him at least one contest as the Hawks don't want to risk his health in what is essentially a meaningless contest. Dorsey's next shot to get on the floor will come on Tuesday against the Hawks, but consider him questionable for that contest for the time being. Dorsey went off for 15 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and one steal in his Vegas Summer League opener on Saturday.
