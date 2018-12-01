Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Plays four minutes off bench
Dorsey returned from a bone bruise Friday against the Thunder and played four minutes off the bench, finishing with four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3PT), one rebound and one assist.
Dorsey saw extended minutes for much of last season, but with the Hawks fielding a healthier and somewhat deeper roster this season, he hasn't been as much of a factor. The Oregon product missed four straight games prior to Friday.
