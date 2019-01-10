Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Probable with ankle sprain
Dorsey is listed as probable for Friday's game against the 76ers due to a left ankle sprain, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
It's unclear exactly when Dorsey suffered the ankle sprain, but he likely picked it up at some point during the nine minutes he played in Wednesday's loss to Brooklyn. Regardless, it doesn't look like it is anything serious, so expect Dorsey to be active for Friday's trip to Philadelphia.
