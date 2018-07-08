Dorsey compiled 15 points (6-21 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes during the Hawks' 91-89 loss to the Knicks in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.

Dorsey struggled with his shot, but his willingness to remain aggressive and work on the glass helped him turn in an outstanding effort overall. The 2017 second-round pick ended up logging a fair amount of action in his rookie season, playing in 56 games overall and averaging 7.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 17.4 minutes. Dorsey's shooting undeniably remains a work in progress, but he'll be an interesting asset to monitor over the duration of summer league play.