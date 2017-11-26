Dorsey was reassigned to the G-League on Sunday, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

The Hawks are off until Thursday, so they'll use the opportunity to get Dorsey some run with the Erie BayHawks, who play Monday and Wednesday. Expect the rookie out of Oregon to rejoin the Hawks prior to Thursday's home matchup with Cleveland.

