Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Recalled from G-League
Dorsey was recalled from the G-League's Erie BayHawks on Saturday.
Dorsey has played on and off at the NBA level, totaling 46 minutes and posting 16 points, six rebounds and two assists. But, with the Hawks dealing with a myriad of injuries, he may have an opportunity again for some playing time.
