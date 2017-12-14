Dorsey was recalled from the G-League on Thursday, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Dorsey was sent down to the Erie Bayhawks on Tuesday and posted 15 points and 11 rebounds in 34 minutes in the team's win over Wisconsin on Wednesday. He'll rejoin the Hawks for Thursday's game against the Pistons, but he is not expected to play a significant role while in Atlanta this season.