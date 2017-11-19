Dorsey was recalled from the G-League Sunday and will join the team for Monday's game in San Antonio, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Dorsey has played in six games this season, averaging 5.7 minutes. He's likely being brought back up because Isaiah Taylor (eye) won't play Monday. Even with Taylor's absence, Dorsey will likely remain towards the end of the bench.

