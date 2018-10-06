Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Records team-high 18 points in preseason loss
Dorsey finished with 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 120-110 preseason loss to Memphis.
Dorsey was given the opportunity to start with Taurean Prince (illness) on the sidelines. He made the most of his chance, leading the team with 18 points including four triples. As with many of the Hawks roster, his exact role remains unclear. Despite this performance, Dorsey is still a long way from having standard league relevance and warrants only deeper league attention.
More News
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.