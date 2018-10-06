Dorsey finished with 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 120-110 preseason loss to Memphis.

Dorsey was given the opportunity to start with Taurean Prince (illness) on the sidelines. He made the most of his chance, leading the team with 18 points including four triples. As with many of the Hawks roster, his exact role remains unclear. Despite this performance, Dorsey is still a long way from having standard league relevance and warrants only deeper league attention.