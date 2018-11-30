Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Recovered and may see minutes
Dorsey (bruise) has recovered from his injury and could play Friday against the Hornets, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Dorsey has apparently recovered from his undisclosed bone bruise and could fill in for teammate Jeremy Lin on Friday if Lin can't play due to an ankle injury. The Oregon product has not seen minutes in a game since Nov. 21 where he scored two points in two minutes against the Reports.
