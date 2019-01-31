Dorsey (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Kings.

Dorsey was a late addition to the Hawk's injury report with a bruised left knee. His absence shouldn't have much of an effect on the Hawk's rotation, as he averaging just 9.6 minutes per game this season. His next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Jazz and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.

More News
Our Latest Stories