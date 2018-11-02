Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Scores 10 points in Thursday's loss
Dorsey totaled 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, and one steal in 17 minutes during Thursday's 146-115 loss to the Kings.
Dorsey delivered season highs in scoring and minutes while recording his first steal of the campaign. The sophomore isn't exactly a regular part of the team's rotation, but he should have every opportunity to become one on this young, rebuilding club.
More News
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...