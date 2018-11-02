Dorsey totaled 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, and one steal in 17 minutes during Thursday's 146-115 loss to the Kings.

Dorsey delivered season highs in scoring and minutes while recording his first steal of the campaign. The sophomore isn't exactly a regular part of the team's rotation, but he should have every opportunity to become one on this young, rebuilding club.