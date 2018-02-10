Dorsey scored 14 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding a rebound and an assist in 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's 123-107 loss to the Cavaliers.

It's the third straight game in which Dorsey has played more than 20 minutes, and he's scored in double digits in all three. The rookie should maintain or even increase his workload on the Hawks' second unit for the rest of the season, but it remains to be seen if he can become a consistent weapon on a team desperate for offense.