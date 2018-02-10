Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Scores 14 off bench Friday
Dorsey scored 14 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding a rebound and an assist in 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's 123-107 loss to the Cavaliers.
It's the third straight game in which Dorsey has played more than 20 minutes, and he's scored in double digits in all three. The rookie should maintain or even increase his workload on the Hawks' second unit for the rest of the season, but it remains to be seen if he can become a consistent weapon on a team desperate for offense.
More News
-
Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: In line for expanded role•
-
Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Hands out career-high seven dimes in Tuesday's win•
-
Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Scores career-high 14 off bench Saturday•
-
Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Assigned to G-League•
-
Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Recalled from G-League•
-
Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Assigned to G-League•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...