Dorsey totaled 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Sunday's 118-99 loss to the Rockets.

Dorsey finished with double-digit scoring for the third consecutive game, while also draining a career-high four three-pointers. He has shown the ability to score the ball and with the Hawks looking to see what they have in some of their younger players, he should be in line for a similar minutes allocation moving forward.