Dorsey registered 17 points (6-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 121-113 loss to the 76ers.

From the shooting guard position, Dorsey has been a solid asset for points, hitting the double-digit plateau in nine of his last 11 contests. The only downside to Dorsey is his inability to contribute anywhere else on the stat sheet, which may limit his minutes in the future of his career.