Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Scores 18 in summer league opener
Dorsey had 18 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 3PT, 8-10 FT) in Monday's summer league loss to Memphis.
Like Trae Young, Dorsey struggled from the floor but led the team in scoring, while adding seven rebounds and four assists. Dorsey appeared in 56 games for Atlanta as a rookie last season, averaging 17.4 minutes per game.
