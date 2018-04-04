Dorsey delivered 18 points (6-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 101-98 loss to the Heat.

Despite coming off the bench, Dorsey matched Isaiah Taylor for the team-high in minutes. Dorsey has scored in double figures in six of the last seven contests. Moreover, he earned a career high minute total while matching his career high in rebounding. Expect the rookie to keep earning substantial playing time during the final four games of 2017-18.