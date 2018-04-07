Dorsey compiled 22 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 103-97 victory over Washington.

Dorsey poured in a career-high 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting including four triples. He finished in double-figures for the eighth time in his last nine games, a sign that the coaching staff would like to see what they have in the rookie. His upside is still limited but if you need some cheap points, Dorsey could be worth a flier.