Dorsey finished with 24 points (8-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 107-101 victory over Indiana.

Dorsey returned after missing two straight games with a hip injury and was able to chip in across the board. He led the team with 24 points including six triples and appeared to show no signs of the injury. While he is going to be coming off the bench upon the start of the regular season, with the Hawks likely playing for nothing more than lottery picks again, there is a chance he garners himself a larger role as the season progresses.