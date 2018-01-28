Dorsey scored 14 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding four assists and two rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 129-104 loss to the Wizards.

The rookie saw a career high in minutes, and turned them into a career high in points, as coach Mike Budenholzer emptied his bench towards the end of the blowout loss. Dorsey has averaged only 11.4 minutes a game in January, not including his one DNP, but the second-round pick could begin to see more action if the rebuilding Hawks trade away some of the veterans ahead of him on the depth chart.