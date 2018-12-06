Dorsey generated 11 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes Wednesday against Washington.

Dorsey recorded a season-high for points and tied his season-lead for minutes Wednesday. The addition of Trey Young has hurt Dorsey's playing time, which is down nearly eight minutes a game from a year ago, and in turn his production. It's unlikely that Wednesday is the beginning of any sort of trend upwards for Dorsey, who has only managed to play 9.9 minutes per game while struggling through several injuries this year.