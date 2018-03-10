Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Scores season-high 18 points in loss
Dorsey produced 18 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and four rebounds across 25 minutes during a 112-87 loss to the Pacers on Friday.
Dorsey dropped a season-high 18 points during Friday's loss. It wasn't the most efficient display, but the effort marked his third consecutive game of double-figure scoring. In those scoring efforts, Dorsey has shot 40 percent or below from the field each time
