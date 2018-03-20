Dorsey will shift to the bench for Tuesday's matchup with the Jazz, Annie Finberg of Hawks.com reports.

After Kent Bazmore (knee) was ruled out for the rest of the season, Dorsey was elevated into the starting lineup and has remained there over the Hawks' last three games. He posted averages of just 6.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 21.3 minutes during that stretch, so the Hawks are set to try something new with Dorsey struggling. They'll be turning to recent 10-day addition Damion Lee, who's played much better off the bench with multiple double-digit scoring performances since his addition.