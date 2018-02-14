Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Starting at shooting guard Wednesday
Dorsey will draw the start at shooting guard in place of Kent Bazemore (rest) for Wednesday's tilt against the Pistons, Annie Finberg of the Hawks' official site reports.
Dorsey has seen an expanded role with Atlanta over the past five games, averaging 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 23.2 minutes. With Bazemore out, he should see even more run, making him an intriguing low-cost DFS option.
