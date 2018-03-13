Dorsey, in the wake of Kent Bazemore's season-ending knee injury, will draw the start at shooting guard for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Dorsey could end up starting at the two-guard for the remainder of this season and might be worth a look on the waiver wire in some leagues. In the 12 games that he's seen at least 21 minutes, he's averaged 10.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

