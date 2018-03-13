Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Starting at shooting guard
Dorsey, in the wake of Kent Bazemore's season-ending knee injury, will draw the start at shooting guard for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Dorsey could end up starting at the two-guard for the remainder of this season and might be worth a look on the waiver wire in some leagues. In the 12 games that he's seen at least 21 minutes, he's averaged 10.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
More News
-
Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Scores season-high 18 points in loss•
-
Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Headed back to bench role•
-
Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Will start Sunday vs. Suns•
-
Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Starting at shooting guard Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Collects 10 points off bench Sunday•
-
Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Scores 14 off bench Friday•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...