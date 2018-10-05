Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Starting Friday
Dorsey is starting Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Taurean Prince is dealing with an illness, keeping him out of Friday's game. A starting spot opened up as a result, with coach Lloyd Pierce opting to see how Dorsey looks. Last year, he averaged 7.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 17.4 minutes.
