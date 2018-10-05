Dorsey is starting Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Taurean Prince is dealing with an illness, keeping him out of Friday's game. A starting spot opened up as a result, with coach Lloyd Pierce opting to see how Dorsey looks. Last year, he averaged 7.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 17.4 minutes.