Dorsey will start at shooting guard for Friday's preseason game against the Pistons, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

With Kent Bazemore (rest) and Marco Belinelli (rest) both out Friday, Dorsey will draw the start and should see extended run. The rookie was selected 41st overall in the draft this year.

