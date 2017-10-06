Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: To start Friday
Dorsey will start at shooting guard for Friday's preseason game against the Pistons, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
With Kent Bazemore (rest) and Marco Belinelli (rest) both out Friday, Dorsey will draw the start and should see extended run. The rookie was selected 41st overall in the draft this year.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...