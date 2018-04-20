Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Turns tide
Dorsey tallied 7.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 56 games played with Atlanta during the 2017-18 season.
Dorsey wasn't much of a factor for the Hawks before the month of February, but after, the 21-year-old rookie from Oregon turned the tide. Dorsey averaged 9.9 points during that span and his career high of 22 points came on April 6 at Washington. A second-round pick in last year's draft, he will be entering the second year of his two-year contract signed back in July of 2017.
