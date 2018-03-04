Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Will start Sunday vs. Suns
Dorsey will draw the start at shooting guard in place of Kent Bazemore (rest) for Sunday's game against the Suns, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Dorsey saw just eight minutes on the floor during Friday's loss to the Warriors, but the shooting guard is slated slated to see additional run in the starting lineup Sunday. Fellow backup guard Malcolm Delaney could also be in line for an expanded role during Bazemore's absence.
More News
-
Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Starting at shooting guard Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Collects 10 points off bench Sunday•
-
Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Scores 14 off bench Friday•
-
Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: In line for expanded role•
-
Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Hands out career-high seven dimes in Tuesday's win•
-
Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Scores career-high 14 off bench Saturday•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...