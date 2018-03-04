Dorsey will draw the start at shooting guard in place of Kent Bazemore (rest) for Sunday's game against the Suns, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Dorsey saw just eight minutes on the floor during Friday's loss to the Warriors, but the shooting guard is slated slated to see additional run in the starting lineup Sunday. Fellow backup guard Malcolm Delaney could also be in line for an expanded role during Bazemore's absence.