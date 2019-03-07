Zeller has agreed to a 10-day contract with the Hawks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Zeller is expected to sign the deal Friday, which means he could be available for the Hawks' game Saturday against one of his former teams in the Nets. Zeller spent last season as a member of both Brooklyn and Milwaukee, appearing in 66 games and averaging 6.7 points and 4.6 rebounds across 16.8 minutes. Atlanta is dealing with some injuries to its frontline, including Dewayne Dedmon (knee) and Omari Spellman (ankle), so Zeller could certainly see some minutes for the Hawks in the meantime.