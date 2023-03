Martin mustered 16 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and four steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 120-117 win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Martin posted his fourth straight double-double and fifth over his past seven appearances. Across 22 games, he's averaging 18.4 points and 8.6 rebounds in 32.7 minutes per game.