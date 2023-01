Martin notched 20 points (8-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one steal and one assist in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 126-121 loss to the Herd.

Martin scored at least 20 points for a fifth straight game. He also tired Jarrett Culver with a team-high 11 rebounds and notched his third double-double of the campaign in the process.