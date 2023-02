Martin posted 34 points (14-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 141-125 loss to Fort Wayne.

Martin scored a season-high 34 points and grabbed a team-high 11 boards en route to his seventh double-double, but it wasn't enough to will College Park to a victory. He's now averaging 18.4 points and 8.2 rebounds in 32.0 minutes across 19 G League appearances. He was recalled to the NBA club following Wednesday's contest.