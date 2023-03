Martin produced 15 points (4-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 111-104 loss to the Raptors 905.

Martin struggled mightily from the field but still scored in double figures and grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds en route to his 13th double-double. Across 29 appearances, he's averaging 18.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in 32.9 minutes per game.