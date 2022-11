Martin totaled 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Sunday's 105-97 loss to Westchester.

Martin was one of four Skyhawks to score at least 10 points and grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds en route to his first double-double of the G League campaign. Across three appearances with College Park, the 23-year-old has averaged 8.7 points and 7.7 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game.