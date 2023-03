Martin posted 22 points (10-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 115-100 win over Greensboro.

Martin posted a fifth straight double-double and scored at least 20 points for the third time during that stretch. Across 23 appearances, he's averaging 18.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.8 minutes per game.