Martin posted 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's 137-116 win over Delaware.

Martin notched his 12th game of the season with at least 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds en route to his 12th double-double. It was a stellar bounce-back performance after he tallied just seven points (3-7 FG) during Thursday's loss to the Ignite.