Martin posted 21 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists in 39 minutes during Sunday's 123-107 win over Motor City.
Martin scored at least 20 points for the eighth time over his last nine appearances. He also tied his season high with 12 boards, marking his fifth double-double of the campaign.
More News
-
Hawks' Tyrese Martin: Scores season-high 32 points•
-
Hawks' Tyrese Martin: Double-double not enough•
-
Hawks' Tyrese Martin: Near double-double in return•
-
Hawks' Tyrese Martin: Out with lower-body injury•
-
Hawks' Tyrese Martin: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Hawks' Tyrese Martin: Scores team-high 22 points•