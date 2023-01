Martin (lower body) recorded 12 points (4-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes during Saturday's 108-97 win over Capital City.

Martin returned to the starting lineup Saturday following a multi-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The 23-year-old played his usual amount of minutes but struggled with his shot, though he was able to salvage his production by grabbing nine rebounds.