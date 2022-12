Martin posted 31 points (14-25 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 119-101 win over the Celtics.

Martin was efficient from the field en route to a game-high 31 points. Over his last three G League appearances, the 23-year-old has averaged 28.3 points on 59.1 percent shooting.