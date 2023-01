Martin scored 32 points (12-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and grabbed nine rebounds in 36 minutes during Friday's 124-120 loss to Motor City.

Martin was efficient from the field en route to a season-high 32 points. He also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, falling one short of his fifth double-double. Across 12 appearances with College Park, the 23-year-old is averaging 19.8 points and 8.2 rebounds in 31.9 minutes per game.