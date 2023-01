Martin posted 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 131-116 loss to Lakeland.

Martin has shot over 50.0 percent from the field and scored at least 20 points in four straight games. During that stretch, he's posting 26.8 points while shooting 57.1 percent from the field.