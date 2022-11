Martin posted 28 points (12-18 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 131-113 win over Capital City.

Martin exploded for season highs in field-goal attempts, made field goals, points and minutes during Sunday's win. He also fell two rebounds shy of his second double-double. Across five appearances with College Park, the 23-year-old has averaged 14.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 27.6 minutes per game.