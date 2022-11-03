Martin was assigned to the Hawks' G League affiliate College Park Skyhawks on Thursday, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Joining Martin in College Park are Trent Forrest and Jarrett Culver, as the trio is likely to take over the lead roles for the Skyhawks. Martin has failed to crack the Hawks rotation so far, logging just 1.8 points in 3.0 minutes per game despite appearing in four of the team's eight contests. Martin could be called upon if the Hawks are in need of wing depth, however, it is likely that Atlanta pushes for the second-rounder to develop down in the G League.