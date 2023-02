Martin produced 25 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 116-104 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Martin notched his sixth game with at least 25 points and grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds en route to his third straight double-double. Across 21 appearances, the 23-year-old is averaging 18.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 32.4 minutes per game.