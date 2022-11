Martin scored 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and grabbed six rebounds in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 110-108 win over Westchester.

Martin has made just two of his 13 three-point attempts at the G League level, but he's still scored in double figures in three of his four appearances, including a season-high 18 points against Westchester on Tuesday. He's averaging 11.0 points on 38.8 percent shooting during his time with College Park.