Hawks' Tyrone Wallace: Heads back to G League
Wallace was assigned to the College Park Skyhawks on Tuesday.
Wallace averaged 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds over 14 minutes in his last two contests with the Hawks, but he's bound for more run in the G League.
