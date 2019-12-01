Wallace had five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one block in 17 minutes during Saturday's 158-111 loss to the Rockets.

Wallace has appeared in 12 tilts thus far this season, but he's yet to earn at least 20 minutes once in 2019-20. Moreover, he has reached double figures in scoring just once and doesn't produce enough counting stats to warrant attention in most formats.