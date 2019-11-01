Hawks' Tyrone Wallace: Plays 19 minutes in loss
Wallace scored 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and added three rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes during Thursday's 106-97 loss to the Heat.
Wallace's second game in a Hawks uniform saw the 25-year-old guard reach double digits, but he did so in yet another loss to the Heat. With Atlanta committed to running a deep rotation, Wallace, who was recently claimed off waivers, could find himself playing a regular role with the Hawks after spending much of this past offseason on and off of NBA rosters.
